Orbán to meet Trump in Washington
Other countries
- 30 October, 2025
- 13:26
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on November 7, Gergely Gulyás, Head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, said during a press briefing, Report informs via TASS.
"President Donald Trump will host the Hungarian Prime Minister at the White House on November 7," he stated.
Latest News
14:44
Brazilian scholar: Global community must compel Belgium to acknowledge crimes in DR CongoForeign policy
14:38
Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation PlanMilitary
14:34
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVEBusiness
14:32
Photo
Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impactForeign policy
14:31
Photo
Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keysDomestic policy
14:29
Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026Foreign policy
14:12
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brandBusiness
14:08
Researcher: No one talks about deaths in CongoForeign policy
14:04
Photo