    Orbán to meet Trump in Washington

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 13:26
    Orbán to meet Trump in Washington

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on November 7, Gergely Gulyás, Head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, said during a press briefing, Report informs via TASS.

    "President Donald Trump will host the Hungarian Prime Minister at the White House on November 7," he stated.

    Orban Vaşinqtonda Trampla görüşəcək
    Орбан встретится с Трампом в Вашингтоне на следующей неделе

