Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    ADB says unlocking Middle Corridor's potential could accelerate cross-border fintech

    Finance
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 15:03
    ADB says unlocking Middle Corridor's potential could accelerate cross-border fintech

    Unlocking the potential of the Middle Corridor-the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route-could spur the development of cross-border fintech, boost trade flows, and deepen economic integration, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said.

    According to Report, the ADB notes that digitalizing the corridor will require coordinated arrangements on cross-border data exchange and digital infrastructure governance, supported by timely coordination and a cross-sectoral approach.

    The bank adds that mutual recognition of licenses could play an important role and be aligned with approaches implemented under the mBridge and Aperta projects in cross-border trade finance and open banking. Both initiatives involve Georgia.

    ADB believes fintech-oriented regional cooperation among Middle Corridor countries-including Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as Türkiye-could emerge as a new element of financial infrastructure within the broader framework of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC).

    The bank also emphasizes that, over time, the Middle Corridor concept could evolve into an attractive fintech proposition for other countries in the region. The potential of fintech-focused cooperation along the entire route could be of interest even to states that are skeptical about the practical returns of interstate collaboration in fintech.

    Identifying fintech-oriented drivers and measures within the Middle Corridor roadmap could serve as a starting point for establishing a cross-border regulatory "sandbox," expanding the circle of involved regional regulators, and promoting common open-banking principles through relevant regional forums, the ADB said.

    Azerbaijan Middle Corridor fintech China Georgia
    АБР: Раскрытие потенциала Среднего коридора ускорит развитие трансграничного финтеха

    Latest News

    15:48

    President Ilham Aliyev attended more than 300 events in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:43

    Three shepherds caught in avalanche in Türkiye

    Region
    15:27

    Ukraine's Defense Ministry says drones hit oil refinery, oil terminal in Tuapse

    Region
    15:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks rise 17.2% year on year

    Finance
    15:13
    Photo

    Holiday event for children organized at Baku Zoological Park on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

    Social security
    15:03

    ADB says unlocking Middle Corridor's potential could accelerate cross-border fintech

    Finance
    14:56

    Fergus Auld: 2025 brought UK–Azerbaijan relations to new level

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    Hong Kong Stock Exchange Index records its strongest growth in eight years in 2025

    Finance
    14:05

    Azerbaijan's economy in 2025: Record forex reserves, expanding oil and gas operations in Middle East

    Finance
    All News Feed