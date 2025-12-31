Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The benchmark Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ended 2025 with a total gain of 28%, marking its second consecutive year of growth.

    Report informs via TASS that this is the strongest rise since 2017, when the index increased by 36%.

    Although the index declined several times during the year, the Hong Kong stock market managed to stabilize. According to market brokers, support for the market came from a relative "truce" on tariffs between Beijing and Washington, as well as the stability of China"s economy.

    In addition, investors expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates next year, which is anticipated to lead to capital inflows into Asian markets.

    At the same time, during trading on December 31, the Hang Seng Index showed a slight decline of 0.87%, closing at 25,630.54 points. The China Enterprises Index, which reflects the overall performance of mainland Chinese securities listed in Hong Kong, stood at 8,913.68 points, while the Hang Seng Tech Index, tracking shares of 30 major technology companies, reached 5,515.98 points.

    Рост индекса Гонконгской биржи в 2025 году рекордным за восемь лет

