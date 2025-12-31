Fergus Auld: 2025 brought UK–Azerbaijan relations to new level

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 14:56
    The UK Ambassador to Baku, Fergus Auld, published a New Year video address in which he summed up the key developments in bilateral relations in 2025.

    According to Report, the British diplomat shared the relevant post on his Instagram page.

    At the beginning of the video, Auld noted that this New Year address would be his last in his capacity as the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    "The main event of the year (2025 – ed.) was the decision by Minister of State Stephen Doughty and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to take our relations to a new level by signing a Strategic Partnership Agreement. In December, Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker and the UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Member of the House of Lords John Alderdice, held bilateral meetings focused on defense and security, trade and investment, as well as education and innovation," the ambassador said.

    He also emphasized that in 2025 he visited Lachin and the city of Shusha, calling the trip "unparalleled."

    "The strategic partnership we have built is not only about formal agreements between governments. It is also about businesses that generate growth, the unique experience of Azerbaijani students at British universities, and new friendships between our cultures. I look forward to what the new year will bring," the diplomat added.

