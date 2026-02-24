Norway to send about $9B to Ukraine this year

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    24 February, 2026
    The Norwegian government has decided to allocate 85 billion Norwegian kroner (almost $8.9 billion) to support Ukraine in 2026, reads a statement by the government press service, Report informs.

    Of this amount, 70 billion kroner will be allocated to military aid, and 15 billion kroner to civil society support.

    Priority in military support will be given to drones, air defense and artillery ammunition.

    More than 12 billion kroner will be allocated for drones and their autonomy (equipment capable of operating independently), approximately 9 billion kroner for air defense and F-16 fighter jets, approximately 6 billion kroner for maritime security, and more than 8 billion kroner for international cooperation mechanisms and strategic projects.

    In addition, 11.5 billion kroner allocated in 2025 will be used for military needs in 2026.

