New Italian bill targets Islamic face coverings and religious funding

    • 08 October, 2025
    • 18:14
    Italy's ruling Brothers of Italy party put forward legislation on Wednesday to ban the burqa and niqab in public spaces, part of a broader bill aimed at combating what it called "cultural separatism" linked to Islam, Report informs via Reuters.

    The bill, presented to parliament by lawmakers from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party, would prohibit garments covering the face in all public places, schools, universities, shops, and offices nationwide.

    The burqa is a full-body garment that covers a woman from head to foot, including a mesh screen over the eyes. The niqab is a veil for the face that leaves the area around the eyes clear.

    Violators would face fines of 300 to 3,000 euros ($350-$3,500).

    The legislation was aimed at combating "religious radicalisation and religiously-motivated hatred", the introductory text said.

    İtaliyada ictimai yerlərdə niqabın qadağan edilməsi təklif olunur
    В Италии предлагают запретить ношение бурки и никаба в общественных местах

