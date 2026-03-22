Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Netanyahu urges world leaders to join operation against Iran

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 16:05
    Netanyahu urges world leaders to join operation against Iran

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on global leaders to join a joint Israeli-US operation against Iran.

    According to Report, the appeal came during his visit to the site of an Iranian missile strike in the southern Israeli city of Arad, according to a statement from his office.

    Netanyahu cited Iran's strikes on civilian sites in Israel, the launch of a missile toward a base on Diego Garcia, and the partial disruption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz as reasons for broader international involvement.

    "What more evidence do you need that this regime must be stopped? Israel and the United States are working together with the world. The time has come for other leaders to join," he said.

    Netanyahu added that forming a broad international coalition is necessary to ensure global security.

    Benjamin Netanyahu US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iranian strikes
    Нетаньяху призвал страны мира присоединиться к операции против Ирана

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