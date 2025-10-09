Netanyahu's office proposes awarding Trump Nobel Peace Prize

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has proposed awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, Report informs.

    "Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!" the office wrote on X.

    Netanyahunun ofisi Trampa Nobel Sülh Mükafatının verilməsini təklif edib
    Офис Нетаньяху предложил наградить Трампа Нобелевской премией мира

