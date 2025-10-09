Netanyahu's office proposes awarding Trump Nobel Peace Prize
- 09 October, 2025
- 20:06
The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has proposed awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, Report informs.
"Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!" the office wrote on X.
