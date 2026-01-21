Nearly 35 countries expected at ceremony launching Trump's Board of Peace

Washington expects representatives from around 35 of the 50 countries invited to attend a ceremony dedicated to the creation of the Board of Peace, CNN said, citing a senior US administration official, Report informs.

The official said that approximately 35 invited countries are expected to be present at the signing ceremony in Davos on January 22, which is linked to an initiative launched by US President Donald Trump.

The Board of Peace is a Trump-backed initiative aimed at addressing global conflicts, beginning with the situation in the Gaza Strip, and it is envisaged that the board will be permanently chaired by Trump himself.

Earlier, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Israel, Argentina, Belarus, Hungary, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates agreed to join the Board of Peace following invitations from the US president.