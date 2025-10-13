Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Merz, Trump to discuss Ukraine conflict today

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he intends to discuss joint efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war with U.S. President Donald Trump in Sharm el-Sheikh, Report informs.

    "I will speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about our joint efforts to also help bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Today is proof that when the international community stands together, peace can be achieved," Merz wrote on X.

    Merts və Tramp bu gün Ukraynadakı münaqişəni müzakirə edəcək
    Мерц и Трамп обсудят сегодня в Шарм-эль-Шейхе конфликт в Украине

