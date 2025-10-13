Merz, Trump to discuss Ukraine conflict today
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 20:44
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he intends to discuss joint efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war with U.S. President Donald Trump in Sharm el-Sheikh, Report informs.
"I will speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about our joint efforts to also help bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Today is proof that when the international community stands together, peace can be achieved," Merz wrote on X.
