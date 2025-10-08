Media: Trump may visit Israel

Israel is preparing for a possible visit by US President Donald Trump to the country in the event of the signing of an agreement on the Gaza Strip that would include the release of hostages.

According to Report, citing Ynet and its own sources, Trump would want to visit the region to celebrate an important achievement - the end of the war and the release of the hostages in the Gaza Strip. At the moment, everything depends on the outcome of the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt), but the prospects are encouraging, the source said.

Earlier, the White House had been preparing for a potential visit by Trump to Israel alongside his trip to the United Kingdom in the middle of last month. However, the visit was later removed from the agenda.