Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Media: Trump may visit Israel

    Other countries
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 17:51
    Media: Trump may visit Israel

    Israel is preparing for a possible visit by US President Donald Trump to the country in the event of the signing of an agreement on the Gaza Strip that would include the release of hostages.

    According to Report, citing Ynet and its own sources, Trump would want to visit the region to celebrate an important achievement - the end of the war and the release of the hostages in the Gaza Strip. At the moment, everything depends on the outcome of the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt), but the prospects are encouraging, the source said.

    Earlier, the White House had been preparing for a potential visit by Trump to Israel alongside his trip to the United Kingdom in the middle of last month. However, the visit was later removed from the agenda.

    Donald Trump Israel visit
    KİV: Tramp İsrailə səfər edə bilər
    СМИ: Трамп может посетить Израиль

    Latest News

    18:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman to establish Investment Working Group

    Business
    18:14

    New Italian bill targets Islamic face coverings and religious funding

    Other countries
    18:04

    Mikayil Jabbarov participates in Oman-Azerbaijan Business Roundtable

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    World Bank representatives briefed on Azerbaijan's Great Return initiative

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    Media: Trump may visit Israel

    Other countries
    17:26

    Azerbaijan finishes second in medal standings at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    17:19

    Le Pen calls French political crisis 'a circus' amid Macron criticism

    Other countries
    17:10

    Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers to convene in Ankara

    Region
    17:09

    Jens-Frederik Nielsen: Greenland, EU need each other

    Other countries
    All News Feed