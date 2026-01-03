Somalia takes over UN Security Council presidency for January 2026

Somalia has taken over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for January 2026.

According to Report, Somalia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, held a press briefing in New York to present the council's work program for the month.

He described Somalia's re-election to the UN Security Council after 54 years as a historic event, noting that the country's month-long presidency reflects its commitment to multilateral diplomacy.

Osman emphasized that Somalia's priorities during its presidency include efficiency, transparency, inclusivity, and strengthening consensus.

The ambassador outlined key meetings scheduled for January, including briefings on the situation in the Middle East and Syria's chemical weapons, consultations on Yemen, discussions on Haiti, a report from the International Criminal Court on Sudan, the mandate of UN peacekeepers in Cyprus, and political and humanitarian issues in Syria.

According to him, on January 26, a high-level open debate will be held on promoting the rule of law in maintaining international peace and security. Osman highlighted its significance in the context of the UN Charter's 80th anniversary, calling it Somalia's "signature event." The debate will be chaired by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

On January 28, a quarterly high-level open debate on the Middle East is planned, which Osman said requires broader political attention given recent regional developments.

He also noted that meetings may be convened on issues not listed in the program but requiring urgent council attention depending on developments on the ground.

Osman concluded by affirming Somalia's readiness to engage constructively with all member states during its presidency.