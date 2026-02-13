Kremlin names date for new round of talks with US and Ukraine
Region
- 13 February, 2026
- 15:09
A new round of talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine is scheduled for February 17–18 in Geneva, Report informs via Russian media.
"The next round of negotiations will take place in the trilateral Russia–US–Ukraine format on February 17–18 in Geneva," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president.
