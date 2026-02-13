Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Kremlin names date for new round of talks with US and Ukraine

    • 13 February, 2026
    Kremlin names date for new round of talks with US and Ukraine

    A new round of talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine is scheduled for February 17–18 in Geneva, Report informs via Russian media.

    "The next round of negotiations will take place in the trilateral Russia–US–Ukraine format on February 17–18 in Geneva," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

    The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president.

    Kreml ABŞ və Ukrayna ilə danışıqların yeni raundunun tarixini açıqlayıb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Кремле назвали дату нового раунда переговоров с США и Украиной - ОБНОВЛЕНО

