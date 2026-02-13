State Committee for Family Affairs conducts monitoring in 17 childcare institutions in 2025
Domestic policy
- 13 February, 2026
- 15:05
The State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs conducted monitoring inspections at 17 childcare institutions last year, Committee's Chair, Bahar Muradova, said during a board meeting reviewing the results of 2025.
According to Report, Muradova said 15 of the inspections were scheduled, while two were carried out on an unscheduled basis. Based on the findings, the activities of 13 institutions were assessed as satisfactory, three as partially satisfactory and one as unsatisfactory.
