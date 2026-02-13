Azerbaijan begins spinach exports to Kazakhstan

In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 489.8 tons of spinach, valued at $275,400, marking a year-on-year increase of 30% and 17%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold spinach to

- Russia: 489.4 tons (+29.7%) worth 275,000 (+17%);

- Kazakhstan: 0.35 tons worth $400.

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported spinach to Kazakhstan for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.