Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan begins spinach exports to Kazakhstan

    Business
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 15:34
    Azerbaijan begins spinach exports to Kazakhstan

    In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 489.8 tons of spinach, valued at $275,400, marking a year-on-year increase of 30% and 17%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold spinach to

    - Russia: 489.4 tons (+29.7%) worth 275,000 (+17%);

    - Kazakhstan: 0.35 tons worth $400.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported spinach to Kazakhstan for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

    exports of Azerbaijan Kazakhstan State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan Qazaxıstana ispanaq ixrac etməyə başlayıb

    Latest News

    16:51

    First meeting of CICA Women's Council to be held in Baku in April

    Foreign policy
    16:49

    Georgian Railways: No talks planned to resume rail links with Russia

    Region
    16:41
    Photo

    NATO Mobile Training Team conducts course in Baku

    Military
    16:37

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: ADB ready to support development of sustainable bond market in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:29

    AZAL offers passengers wide range of destinations during March holidays

    Infrastructure
    16:28

    Russia strikes Ukraine's Donetsk region: 5 killed, 12 wounded

    Other countries
    16:13

    FM Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of 'jeopardizing' Hungary's energy security

    Other countries
    16:03

    Azerbaijan exported about 12 bcm of gas to Türkiye in 2025

    Energy
    15:52

    Azerbaijan's pomegranate exports increase

    Business
    All News Feed