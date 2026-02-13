Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijani cardiologist's research published in top US journal

    • 13 February, 2026
    A study led by Mehriban Iskandar, a cardiologist at the Republican Clinical Hospital, has been published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), the official journal of the American College of Cardiology, Report informs, citing TƏBİB (the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance).

    The research, titled "Optimizing medical treatment based on artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant-guided recommendations after hospitalization in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction", was featured in one of the most prestigious cardiology journals worldwide. The results of the ASSIST-HF SIRIO study were shared in the publication.

    The preliminary findings of this research were first presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Madrid in 2025 during the "Late-breaking trials" session.

