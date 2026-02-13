Sweden allocates $100 million for US weapons procurement for Ukraine

Sweden has contributed $100 million to the PURL initiative, under which US-made weapons are being procured for Ukraine.

Report informs, citing the Swedish government, that Sweden's contribution forms part of a broader $500 million joint assistance package together with the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.

"Air defense and ammunition are crucial for Ukraine to be able to defend itself against Russia"s ongoing attacks. Together with our allies and partners, we are sending a clear signal of our shared commitment to peace and security in Europe," Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said.

The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands announced earlier that the funds are expected to be used to procure essential equipment for Ukraine, including missiles for Patriot systems, artillery shells, ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and spare parts.

United Kingdom will join US-led weapons procurement for Ukraine under the PURL framework for the first time, allocating $205 million.