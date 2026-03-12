Jeyhun Bayramov, Ishaq Dar mull latest regional developments
- 12 March, 2026
- 21:38
Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Pakistan's MFA said on X, Report informs.
They discussed the latest regional developments and bilateral matters of mutual interest.
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephone conversation this evening with Foreign Minister of #Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov @Bayramov_Jeyhun.— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 12, 2026
They discussed the latest regional developments and bilateral matters of mutual… pic.twitter.com/r4vV4QCN7r
