Six more evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 12 March, 2026
- 12:18
Six more people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan from 10:00 to 12:00 on March 12.
According to Report"s southern bureau, the evacuation was carried out through the Astara border crossing.
Among those evacuated were four Azerbaijani citizens, one Chinese citizen, and one Kazakh citizen.
