UK pulls some staff from Iraq as precaution
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 22:06
Britain has taken the precautionary measure to temporarily withdraw some of its staff from Iraq due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, an updated note on the government's website showed on Thursday, Report informs.
The notice said that its embassy there continued to operate.
Latest News
23:36
Photo
Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UNForeign policy
23:34
Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attackOther countries
23:24
FM Ignazio Cassis thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of Swiss citizens from IranForeign policy
23:13
Narendra Modi and Masoud Pezeshkian mull 'the serious situation in the region'Region
23:12
Man who rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue killed by security staffOther countries
23:03
Hayyan Abdul Ghani: Iraq close to signing agreement on oil exports via CeyhanEnergy
22:51
Photo
Bahar Muradova, Serbian minister mull cooperation opportunitiesForeign policy
22:39
IDF says commander, top members of Iranian militia in Lebanon were killed last nightOther countries
22:35