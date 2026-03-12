UK pulls some staff from Iraq as precaution

Britain ​has taken ​the precautionary ‌measure to ⁠temporarily withdraw ⁠some ​of its staff from Iraq due ​to ‌the ongoing ​conflict in ‌the Middle East, an updated ‌note on the government's website ​showed on ‌Thursday, Report informs.

The notice said that ⁠its ⁠embassy ‌there continued ​to operate.