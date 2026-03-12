Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    UK pulls some staff from Iraq as precaution

    Other countries
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 22:06
    UK pulls some staff from Iraq as precaution

    Britain ​has taken ​the precautionary ‌measure to ⁠temporarily withdraw ⁠some ​of its staff from Iraq due ​to ‌the ongoing ​conflict in ‌the Middle East, an updated ‌note on the government's website ​showed on ‌Thursday, Report informs.

    The notice said that ⁠its ⁠embassy ‌there continued ​to operate.

    United Kingdom Middle East
    Böyük Britaniya XİN İraqdakı personalının bir hissəsini müvəqqəti geri çağırıb
    МИД Великобритании временно отозвал часть персонала из Ирака

