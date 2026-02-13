Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany

    Foreign policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 15:18
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, together with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, arrived in the Federal Republic of Germany on February 13 to participate in the Munich Security Conference, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Almaniyada səfərdədir
    Президент Ильхам Алиев прибыл с визитом в Германию

