President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany
Foreign policy
- 13 February, 2026
- 15:18
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, together with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, arrived in the Federal Republic of Germany on February 13 to participate in the Munich Security Conference, Report informs via AZERTAC.
