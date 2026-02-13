Azerbaijan exported about 12 bcm of gas to Türkiye in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 11.915 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, a 3.8% increase compared to 2024, Report informs referring to the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).

Of this amount, 11.524 billion cubic meters were supplied under long-term agreements, while 390.5 million cubic meters were supplied on a spot basis.

In December, Azerbaijani gas supplies to Türkiye totaled 1.08 billion cubic meters, a 4.17% increase compared to the previous year. All of this volume was accounted for by long-term exports.

Overall, Türkiye imported 7.654 billion cubic meters of gas in December (an increase of 3.94%). Pipeline gas accounted for 3.960 billion cubic meters (51.74% of all supplies, a decrease of 10.49%), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounted for 3.693 billion cubic meters (48.26% of all supplies, an increase of 25.66%).

In terms of supply volumes in December, Azerbaijan ranked third (14.12% of total supplies to Türkiye). The United States ranked first, accounting for 30.33% of all supplies, Russia ranked second (30.1%), Iran ranked fourth (7.53%), and Algeria ranked fifth (6.27%).

In December, gas supplies to Türkiye came from 13 countries: Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran via pipelines; and LNG from Algeria, Angola, the United States, Egypt, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Nigeria, Norway, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Türkiye receives Azerbaijani gas produced in Stages 1 and 2 of the Shah Deniz field development.