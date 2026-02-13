Azerbaijan's pomegranate exports increase

In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 32,107 tons of pomegranates worth $31.4 million, according to calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

This marks a 22% increase in value and a 9.4% rise in quantity compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 26,476 tons (+4%) of pomegranates worth $26.9 million (19% more than last year) to Russia, 2,000 tons (+43%) worth $2 million (+47%) to Ukraine, 2,480 tons (+61%) worth $1.5 million (+59%) to Georgia, 630 tons (+6%) worth $437,400 (-5%) to Kazakhstan, and 298 tons (+32%) worth $340,000 (+79%) to Belarus.

After a 1-year and 9-month hiatus, Azerbaijan resumed pomegranate exports to Canada, shipping 2.1 tons valued at $2,600.