Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan's pomegranate exports increase

    Business
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 15:52
    Azerbaijan's pomegranate exports increase

    In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 32,107 tons of pomegranates worth $31.4 million, according to calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    This marks a 22% increase in value and a 9.4% rise in quantity compared to the same period in 2024.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 26,476 tons (+4%) of pomegranates worth $26.9 million (19% more than last year) to Russia, 2,000 tons (+43%) worth $2 million (+47%) to Ukraine, 2,480 tons (+61%) worth $1.5 million (+59%) to Georgia, 630 tons (+6%) worth $437,400 (-5%) to Kazakhstan, and 298 tons (+32%) worth $340,000 (+79%) to Belarus.

    After a 1-year and 9-month hiatus, Azerbaijan resumed pomegranate exports to Canada, shipping 2.1 tons valued at $2,600.

    Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee pomegranate exports
    Azərbaycan Kanadaya nar ixracını bərpa edib
    Азербайджан возобновил экспорт граната в Канаду

    Latest News

    16:51

    First meeting of CICA Women's Council to be held in Baku in April

    Foreign policy
    16:49

    Georgian Railways: No talks planned to resume rail links with Russia

    Region
    16:41
    Photo

    NATO Mobile Training Team conducts course in Baku

    Military
    16:37

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: ADB ready to support development of sustainable bond market in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:29

    AZAL offers passengers wide range of destinations during March holidays

    Infrastructure
    16:28

    Russia strikes Ukraine's Donetsk region: 5 killed, 12 wounded

    Other countries
    16:13

    FM Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of 'jeopardizing' Hungary's energy security

    Other countries
    16:03

    Azerbaijan exported about 12 bcm of gas to Türkiye in 2025

    Energy
    15:52

    Azerbaijan's pomegranate exports increase

    Business
    All News Feed