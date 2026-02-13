US seeks to secure oil supplies via Caspian Pipeline Consortium

The United States is working with all partners in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) to ensure the security of the key oil export route, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft said at a press conference in Astana, Report informs via Interfax,

"I want to assure you that we are working with all partners to secure this channel," she said.

The ambassador stressed that the US recognizes the importance of the CPC not only for Kazakhstan but also for American companies operating in the country.

The CPC serves as Kazakhstan's primary oil export route, handling over 80% of the country's pipeline shipments. The consortium can transport roughly 72.5 million tonnes of oil per year from Kazakhstan, and up to 83 million tonnes annually via Russia.