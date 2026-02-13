State Committee receives 514 domestic violence complaints in 2025

In 2025, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children"s Affairs received a total of 4,713 appeals from citizens.

According to Report, the Committee"s Chair, Bahar Muradova, provided the figures during a committee meeting reviewing the year"s outcomes.

Muradova noted that citizen consultations took place across 29 districts. Of the appeals, 547 were related to enforcement of court decisions, 514 to domestic violence, 290 to employment, 245 to various social benefits, assistance, or scholarships, and 158 to medical examinations and treatment.

During the same period, 109 citizens were issued protective orders.