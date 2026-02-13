State Committee receives 514 domestic violence complaints in 2025
Domestic policy
- 13 February, 2026
- 15:16
In 2025, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children"s Affairs received a total of 4,713 appeals from citizens.
According to Report, the Committee"s Chair, Bahar Muradova, provided the figures during a committee meeting reviewing the year"s outcomes.
Muradova noted that citizen consultations took place across 29 districts. Of the appeals, 547 were related to enforcement of court decisions, 514 to domestic violence, 290 to employment, 245 to various social benefits, assistance, or scholarships, and 158 to medical examinations and treatment.
During the same period, 109 citizens were issued protective orders.
Latest News
16:51
First meeting of CICA Women's Council to be held in Baku in AprilForeign policy
16:49
Georgian Railways: No talks planned to resume rail links with RussiaRegion
16:41
Photo
NATO Mobile Training Team conducts course in BakuMilitary
16:37
Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: ADB ready to support development of sustainable bond market in AzerbaijanFinance
16:29
AZAL offers passengers wide range of destinations during March holidaysInfrastructure
16:28
Russia strikes Ukraine's Donetsk region: 5 killed, 12 woundedOther countries
16:13
FM Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of 'jeopardizing' Hungary's energy securityOther countries
16:03
Azerbaijan exported about 12 bcm of gas to Türkiye in 2025Energy
15:52