Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    State Committee receives 514 domestic violence complaints in 2025

    Domestic policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 15:16
    State Committee receives 514 domestic violence complaints in 2025

    In 2025, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children"s Affairs received a total of 4,713 appeals from citizens.

    According to Report, the Committee"s Chair, Bahar Muradova, provided the figures during a committee meeting reviewing the year"s outcomes.

    Muradova noted that citizen consultations took place across 29 districts. Of the appeals, 547 were related to enforcement of court decisions, 514 to domestic violence, 290 to employment, 245 to various social benefits, assistance, or scholarships, and 158 to medical examinations and treatment.

    During the same period, 109 citizens were issued protective orders.

    State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs Bahar Muradova domestic violence
    Ötən il Dövlət Komitəsinə məişət zorakılığı ilə bağlı 514 müraciət olub
    В Госкомитет в 2025 году поступило 514 обращений в связи с домашним насилием

    Latest News

    16:51

    First meeting of CICA Women's Council to be held in Baku in April

    Foreign policy
    16:49

    Georgian Railways: No talks planned to resume rail links with Russia

    Region
    16:41
    Photo

    NATO Mobile Training Team conducts course in Baku

    Military
    16:37

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: ADB ready to support development of sustainable bond market in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:29

    AZAL offers passengers wide range of destinations during March holidays

    Infrastructure
    16:28

    Russia strikes Ukraine's Donetsk region: 5 killed, 12 wounded

    Other countries
    16:13

    FM Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of 'jeopardizing' Hungary's energy security

    Other countries
    16:03

    Azerbaijan exported about 12 bcm of gas to Türkiye in 2025

    Energy
    15:52

    Azerbaijan's pomegranate exports increase

    Business
    All News Feed