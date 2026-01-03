Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Venezuela gathering information on casualties after US strikes

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 15:01
    Venezuela gathering information on casualties after US strikes

    Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López says the US attack on Saturday impacted urban areas across Venezuela with missiles and rockets fired from American combat helicopters, Report informs via CNN.

    He said Venezuela is currently gathering information about the number of people killed and wounded, and confirmed the Fort Tiuna military installation in Caracas was attacked.

    Lopez insisted the country would resist the presence of foreign troops in the country.

    "This invasion represents the greatest outrage the country has suffered," he added.

    Venezuela Vladimir Padrino López US strikes
