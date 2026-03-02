4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 09:27
Four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, Report informs referring to Al Mayadeen.
Israeli forces also shelled a border settlement.
"Four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the settlement of Sultaniya," reads the statement.
On the night of March 2, the Israel Defense Forces announced that the Lebanese Hezbollah movement had joined the military conflict on Iran's side and launched a missile attack on Israeli territory. In response, the IDF began striking targets in Lebanon.
