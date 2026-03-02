Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Media: Iran shoots down US fighter jet over Kuwait

    • 02 March, 2026
    Media: Iran shoots down US fighter jet over Kuwait

    Iran has shot down a US fighter jet in the skies over Kuwait, Report informs via Kommersant.

    According to preliminary information, both pilots ejected and survived.

    KİV: İran Küveyt üzərində ABŞ qırıcısını vurub
    СМИ: Иран сбил американский истребитель над Кувейтом

