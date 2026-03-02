Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ali Larijani: Iran won't negotiate with US

    Region
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 09:21
    Ali Larijani: Iran won't negotiate with US

    Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani wrote on X that Tehran won't resume negotiations with Washington, Report informs.

    "We will not negotiate with the US," Larijani added.

    Əli Laricani: İran ABŞ ilə danışıqlar aparmayacaq - YENİLƏNİB
    Али Лариджани: Иран не будет вести переговоры с США

