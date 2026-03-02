Ali Larijani: Iran won't negotiate with US
Region
- 02 March, 2026
- 09:21
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani wrote on X that Tehran won't resume negotiations with Washington, Report informs.
"We will not negotiate with the US," Larijani added.
Latest News
09:30
Iran carries out new strikes on Persian Gulf countriesOther countries
09:27
4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern LebanonOther countries
09:27
Gulf countries pledge to respond to Iranian attacksOther
09:22
Iran confirms death of top military officialsRegion
09:21
Ali Larijani: Iran won't negotiate with USRegion
09:20
US assistant secretary to meet Azerbaijan's ambassadorForeign policy
09:18
Erdogan: Türkiye ready to assist in resolution of conflict around IranRegion
09:16
Iran attacks NATO Victory Base Complex in IraqOther countries
00:09