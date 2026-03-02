Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran confirms death of top military officials

    Iran's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deaths of several senior military officials, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Secretary of the Supreme Council for Defense Ali Shamkhani.

    According to a statement issued by the MFA, the officials were praised for their lifelong dedication and service to the country.

    "These great individuals, whose lives were marked by sincerity and self-sacrifice, stood on the front line in defense of the nation's independence and security and ultimately received the reward for their sincere struggle by attaining the high status of martyrs," the statement said.

    İran Baş Qərargah rəisi, İİKK baş komandanı və müdafiə nazirinin ölümünü təsdiqləyib
    Иран подтвердил гибель главнокомандующего армией, главы КСИР и министра обороны

