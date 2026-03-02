Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Platts revises Middle East oil pricing amid Iran strikes

    Energy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 09:40
    Platts revises Middle East oil pricing amid Iran strikes

    Oil price reporting agency S&P Global Platts is suspending bids and offers for price assessments of Middle East refined products that transit the Strait of Hormuz because of shipping disruptions from the US-Iran conflict, the company said in a note to subscribers sent out on Monday and reviewed by Reuters, Report informs.

    S&P Global Platts, one of the larger providers of price and transaction information on the oil and fuel markets for the industry, is also reviewing its Middle East crude pricing mechanism, the company said.

    From March 2 until further notice, Platts has suspended the publication of bids and offers in the Middle East refined products Market on Close assessment process where they reflect loading at ports within the Persian Gulf that require transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the company said in the note to subscribers.

    Platts declined to comment on the suspension of the bids and offers for some of its Middle Eastern oil product assessments.

    The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the Gulf to the Arabian Sea. On a typical day, ships carrying oil equal to about one-fifth of global demand from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Iran, and Kuwait sail through the waterway along with tankers hauling diesel and jet fuel and gasoline and other products from their refineries.

    Platts also said in a note sent to subscribers that it is reviewing the deliverability of Middle East crude from ports within the Gulf and will announce its decision at 2 p.m. (06:00 GMT).

    "This review has been initiated because market participants have notified Platts that major shipping companies have halted transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened safety concerns after Israel and the US launched air strikes on Iran," Platts said.

    Platts' daily Dubai crude oil price assessment is a physical benchmark used by traders and oil companies to set the prices of millions of barrels of transactions of Middle Eastern crude and their derivatives.

    Platts oil prices Airstrikes on Iran
    Platts пересматривает ценообразование на ближневосточную нефть на фоне ударов по Ирану

    Latest News

    11:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan attends UN forum on sustainable development

    Business
    10:50

    Afghan air force strikes military sites in Pakistan

    Other countries
    10:49

    Israeli Health Ministry says 777 people hospitalized since start of operation against Iran

    Other countries
    10:45

    Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closed

    Region
    10:41

    ASCO's President Heydar Aliyev tanker departs on its first voyage after major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    10:40
    Photo

    Around 60 foreigners evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in 24 hours

    Domestic policy
    10:32

    IDF chief says campaign against Hezbollah to last several days

    Other countries
    10:06

    Israeli air attacks on Lebanon kill at least 31, wound dozens more: Health Ministry

    Other countries
    10:01

    Missile debris lands at Kuwait oil refinery, two workers injured – UPDATED

    Other countries
    All News Feed