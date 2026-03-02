Missile debris lands at Kuwait oil refinery, two workers injured – UPDATED

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 10:01
    Missile debris fell on the grounds of the Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery near Kuwait City on Monday, injuring two workers.

    Report informs via Al Jazeera that the incident occurred amid a fresh wave of Iranian attacks targeting US assets in the Persian Gulf.

    Air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait and Bahrain as tensions escalated in the region. Explosions were also reported in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

    Explosions have occurred in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The blasts were heard in Dubai, Doha and Manama.

    According to Israeli media, Iran is carrying out the strikes using drones.

    Küveytdə neft emalı zavodunun ərazisinə raket qalıqları düşüb, xəsarət alanlar var - YENİLƏNİB
    Обломки ракет упали на территорию НПЗ в Кувейте, двое пострадали - ОБНОВЛЕНО

