Missile debris lands at Kuwait oil refinery, two workers injured – UPDATED

Missile debris fell on the grounds of the Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery near Kuwait City on Monday, injuring two workers.

Report informs via Al Jazeera that the incident occurred amid a fresh wave of Iranian attacks targeting US assets in the Persian Gulf.

Air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait and Bahrain as tensions escalated in the region. Explosions were also reported in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

09:30

