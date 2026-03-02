Missile debris lands at Kuwait oil refinery, two workers injured – UPDATED
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 10:01
Missile debris fell on the grounds of the Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery near Kuwait City on Monday, injuring two workers.
Report informs via Al Jazeera that the incident occurred amid a fresh wave of Iranian attacks targeting US assets in the Persian Gulf.
Air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait and Bahrain as tensions escalated in the region. Explosions were also reported in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Explosions have occurred in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The blasts were heard in Dubai, Doha and Manama.
According to Israeli media, Iran is carrying out the strikes using drones.
Latest News
11:00
Photo
Azerbaijan attends UN forum on sustainable developmentBusiness
10:50
Afghan air force strikes military sites in PakistanOther countries
10:49
Israeli Health Ministry says 777 people hospitalized since start of operation against IranOther countries
10:45
Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closedRegion
10:41
ASCO's President Heydar Aliyev tanker departs on its first voyage after major overhaulInfrastructure
10:40
Photo
Around 60 foreigners evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in 24 hoursDomestic policy
10:32
IDF chief says campaign against Hezbollah to last several daysOther countries
10:06
Israeli air attacks on Lebanon kill at least 31, wound dozens more: Health MinistryOther countries
10:01