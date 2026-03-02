Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Israeli army strikes Hezbollah positions

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 09:45
    Israeli army strikes Hezbollah positions

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out strikes on positions belonging to the Hezbollah group, according to The Times of Israel, Report informs.

    Air raid sirens sounded late Monday night in the northern city of Haifa and surrounding areas. Shortly afterward, the Israeli military confirmed that the source of the rocket fire that triggered the alerts was not Iran but Lebanon.

    The military did not provide further details on the scope of the strikes or possible casualties.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Hezbollah Lebanon
    İsrail Livanda "Hizbullah"ın mövqelərinə zərbələr endirib
    Армия обороны Израиля нанесла удары по позициям "Хезболлах" в Ливане

    Latest News

    11:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan attends UN forum on sustainable development

    Business
    10:50

    Afghan air force strikes military sites in Pakistan

    Other countries
    10:49

    Israeli Health Ministry says 777 people hospitalized since start of operation against Iran

    Other countries
    10:45

    Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closed

    Region
    10:41

    ASCO's President Heydar Aliyev tanker departs on its first voyage after major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    10:40
    Photo

    Around 60 foreigners evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in 24 hours

    Domestic policy
    10:32

    IDF chief says campaign against Hezbollah to last several days

    Other countries
    10:06

    Israeli air attacks on Lebanon kill at least 31, wound dozens more: Health Ministry

    Other countries
    10:01

    Missile debris lands at Kuwait oil refinery, two workers injured – UPDATED

    Other countries
    All News Feed