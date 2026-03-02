Israeli army strikes Hezbollah positions
- 02 March, 2026
- 09:45
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out strikes on positions belonging to the Hezbollah group, according to The Times of Israel, Report informs.
Air raid sirens sounded late Monday night in the northern city of Haifa and surrounding areas. Shortly afterward, the Israeli military confirmed that the source of the rocket fire that triggered the alerts was not Iran but Lebanon.
The military did not provide further details on the scope of the strikes or possible casualties.
