Russia launches over 600 strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces carried out more than 600 strikes on 23 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours, according to Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Report informs via Ukrainian media outlets.

"Over the past day, Russia launched 605 strikes on 23 settlements in Zaporizhzhia. No civilian casualties were reported," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He noted that 105 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities had been received.

Meanwhile, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, stated that Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure overnight.

"During the night, Russia carried out a massive attack on the region's critical infrastructure using Shahed-131/136 drones. No casualties were reported," Kim wrote on Telegram.

He added that the strikes caused power outages in several settlements in the Mykolaiv district, with restoration efforts currently underway.