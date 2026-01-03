Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Pakistani FM departs for Beijing

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 14:35
    Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has departed for Beijing to co-chair, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the 7th Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers" Strategic Dialogue on January 4, 2026, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    "The DPM/FM is the first foreign dignitary to visit China in 2026, at the invitation of the Chinese Foreign Minister.

    The Dialogue will review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, identify new areas of partnership, and further advance the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China," reads the post.

    Pakistan XİN başçısı Pekinə yola düşüb
    Глава МИД Пакистана отправился в Пекин для участия в стратегическом диалоге с Китаем

