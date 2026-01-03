Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Tesla loses title of world's biggest electric vehicle maker to Chinese rival BYD

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 13:30
    Tesla loses title of world's biggest electric vehicle maker to Chinese rival BYD

    Tesla has lost its crown as the world's bestselling electric vehicle maker, Report informs via Sky News.

    The US firm faced a difficult year with unease over chief executive Elon Musk's political activities and stiff overseas competition that pushed sales down for a second year in a row.

    Tesla said that it delivered 1.64 million vehicles in 2025, a decrease of 9% from a year earlier.

    Chinese rival BYD, which sold 2.26 million vehicles last year, is now the biggest EV maker.

    Tesla sales totaled 418,227 between October and December, falling short of the 440,000 that analysts polled by FactSet expected.

    The sales total may have been hit by the end of a $7,500 (£5,500) tax credit phased out by the Trump administration at the end of September.

    Despite this Tesla stock finished 2025 with a gain of approximately 11%. Investors hope Musk can deliver on his ambitions to make the company a leader in robotaxi services and get consumers to embrace humanoid robots that can perform basic tasks in homes and offices.

    Shares of Tesla rose almost 2% before the opening bell on Friday, with stock mostly unchanged at $450.27 in early trading.

    The latest quarter was the first with sales of stripped-down versions of the Model Y and Model 3 that Musk unveiled in early October as part of an effort to revive sales.

    The new Model Y costs just under $40,000 (£30,000) while customers can buy the cheaper Model 3 for under $37,000 (£27,000).

    The new versions are aimed at helping Tesla to compete with Chinese models in Europe and Asia.

    For fourth-quarter earnings coming out in late January, analysts are expecting the company to post a 3% decrease in sales and a nearly 40% drop in earnings per share, according to FactSet.

    Analysts expect the downward trend in sales and profits to eventually reverse itself further into 2026.

    In November, Musk won a shareholder vote that will see him net a $1trn (£742bn) pay package if the firm meets a series of extremely ambitious performance targets over the next 10 years.

    Already the world's richest man, he scored another huge windfall last month when the Delaware Supreme Court reversed a decision that deprived him of a $550bn (£408bn) pay package that Tesla gave him in 2018.

    Tesla electric vehicles BYD
    KİV: "Tesla" elektromobillərin satışında liderliyini itirib
    Bloomberg: Tesla впервые уступила лидерство в объеме продаж электромобилей

    Latest News

    14:06

    Venezuela's VP Delcy Rodriguez reported safe

    Other countries
    13:58

    Goalkeeper Fraser Forster joins Bournemouth on six-month deal

    Football
    13:46

    Trump says US captures Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife in 'large-scale strike'

    Other
    13:30

    Tesla loses title of world's biggest electric vehicle maker to Chinese rival BYD

    Other countries
    13:15

    Somalia takes over UN Security Council presidency for January 2026

    Other countries
    12:57

    US Federal Aviation Administration bans commercial flights over Venezuela

    Other
    12:40

    US officials confirm airstrikes on Venezuela

    Other countries
    12:27

    Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health advice

    ICT
    12:11

    CBS News journalist: Trump orders strike on Venezuela

    Other countries
    All News Feed