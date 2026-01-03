Goalkeeper Fraser Forster joins Bournemouth on six-month deal

AFC Bournemouth have signed former Tottenham and Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a six-month deal, Report informs via BBC Sport.

The 37-year-old arrives at Vitality Stadium as back-up to first-choice stopper Djordje Petrovic after an injury to Will Dennis.

Forster, who won the last of his six caps for England in 2016, has been a free agent since leaving Spurs last summer when his contract expired.

"The opportunity arose and, for me, it was one that I couldn't say no to. I am absolutely delighted. It's happened pretty quickly but I am delighted to be here and be a part of it. I am looking forward to helping the team and the squad, and contributing however I can for the rest of the season," he said.

"You can really see the trajectory and the ambition of the club, and I think that was a very attractive thing for me," the goalkeeper added.

Bournemouth, who are on a winless run stretching 10 top-flight matches back to October 26, host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, with Forster expected to be among the substitutes.

Earlier on Friday, the Cherries confirmed Mexico right-back Julian Araujo, 24, had completed a loan move to Celtic.