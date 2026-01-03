Venezuela's VP Delcy Rodriguez reported safe

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was reported safe after a series of blasts that shook the capital city and hit military installations around the country, according to a person close to the Venezuelan government, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.

There was no immediate information on the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's government declared a state of emergency. Residents around the Miraflores presidential palace in downtown Caracas reported a heavy military presence on the streets and power outages.