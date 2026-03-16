Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Media: Plane catches fire at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport after intense airstrikes

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    • 16 March, 2026
    • 09:30
    Media: Plane catches fire at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport after intense airstrikes

    An aircraft caught fire at Mehrabad International Airport following a recent airstrike on a suburb of Tehran, Report informs via Al Hadath television channel.

    The report said the aircraft ignited after a series of intense airstrikes hit the area.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    KİV: Mehrabad aeroportuna intensiv hava zərbələrindən sonra təyyarə yanıb
    СМИ: Cамолет загорелся в аэропорту Мехрабад после серии интенсивных авиаударов

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