Media: Plane catches fire at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport after intense airstrikes
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 09:30
An aircraft caught fire at Mehrabad International Airport following a recent airstrike on a suburb of Tehran, Report informs via Al Hadath television channel.
The report said the aircraft ignited after a series of intense airstrikes hit the area.
Latest News
10:39
Brent crude oil prices rise $1.74, reach $104.88Energy
10:37
Azerbaijan exceeds forecast for social insurance contributionsFinance
10:05
ASCO vessels transporting pipes for the TAPI projectEnergy
09:55
Oscar 2026 winners revealed in Los AngelesCultural policy
09:53
Gold trading below $5,000 per troy ounce for first time since late FebruaryFinance
09:51
Japan, Australia not planning to send ships to Strait of HormuzOther countries
09:50
Azerbaijan rises to 80th in global fixed broadband speed rankingICT
09:49
Laporta re-elected as Barcelona presidentFootball
09:45