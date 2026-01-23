Media: Meloni advised EU leaders against confronting Trump

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during closed-door discussions at the EU summit, warned her colleagues that opposing US President Donald Trump is a "bad idea."

    According to Report, this was reported by Politico, citing anonymous sources.

    Report informs via Politico that, according to anonymous sources, the Italian Prime Minister stated that in the event of a conflict with the US, Europe could "lose everything."

    Sources told Politico that Meloni urged leaders to remain calm and not to underestimate Trump.

    The publication notes that the emergency EU summit was convened in response to Trump"s intention to impose tariffs on eight European countries due to their refusal to comply with his demand to take control over Greenland.

    KİV: Meloni Aİ liderlərini Trampa qarşı çıxmamağa inandırıb
    СМИ: Мелони отговаривала лидеров ЕС противостоять Трампу

