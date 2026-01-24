Russia launches massive strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, killing 1

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Kyiv Metro infrastructure was damaged during the overnight Russian attack, according to the Kyiv City State Administration and Kyivpastrans, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    "During an inspection of the open section of the line, damage to the fence was discovered as a result of the overnight shelling," reads the publication.

    The restoration timeline is being clarified. It is also noted that the funicular service has been temporarily suspended due to a power outage.

    In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in his Telegram channel that one person was killed and four were injured as a result of the overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital.

    On Saturday night, the Russian Armed Forces launched massive strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv region using attack drones, injuring 19 people, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel, Report informs.

    "The number of casualties as a result of the massive overnight drone attack on Kharkiv has increased to 19," he wrote.

    According to the Kharkiv Oblast National Police, the Industrialnyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv were hit in particular.

    "Apartment buildings, private houses, a dormitory, and two medical facilities were damaged, and fires broke out," reads the statement.

