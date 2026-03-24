Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Lukashenko to hold talks with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 11:20
    Lukashenko to hold talks with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to North Korea on March 25–26, Report informs, citing the Belarusian presidential press service.

    During the visit, Lukashenko is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    "The upcoming visit aims to strengthen the legal and contractual framework of our relations and promote closer bilateral cooperation. The full spectrum of Belarus–North Korea relations will be discussed, key areas of mutual interest identified, and the most promising projects for implementation outlined," the press service said.

    Alexander Lukashenko Kim Jong Un Belarus–North Korea relations bilateral cooperation
    Лукашенко проведет переговоры с Ким Чен Ыном в Пхеньяне

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