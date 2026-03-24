Lukashenko to hold talks with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to North Korea on March 25–26, Report informs, citing the Belarusian presidential press service.

During the visit, Lukashenko is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"The upcoming visit aims to strengthen the legal and contractual framework of our relations and promote closer bilateral cooperation. The full spectrum of Belarus–North Korea relations will be discussed, key areas of mutual interest identified, and the most promising projects for implementation outlined," the press service said.