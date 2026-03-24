SOCAR launches ‘Work and Study" program for students in Georgia
Energy
- 24 March, 2026
- 14:16
Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has launched a "Work and Study" program in Georgia aimed at supporting students.
The initiative, implemented through its subsidiary SOCAR Georgia Petroleum, will allow participants to combine their studies with work at the company"s gas stations, Report's Georgian bureau said.
Students will be employed as operators or senior operators, gaining practical experience while receiving financial support for their education.
The program is designed to support students' professional and personal development, boost motivation, and strengthen corporate culture as part of the company's social responsibility efforts.
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