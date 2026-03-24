Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Armenia should not have territorial claims against its neighbors, speaker says

    Region
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 13:42
    Armenia should not have territorial claims against its neighbors, speaker says

    Armenia should never have territorial claims against its neighbors, the country's parliament speaker said Tuesday, according to Report, which cites Armenian media.

    "Armenia should never have territorial claims against its neighbors. We must build relationships in the region so that no country considers attacking another. We must do everything to ensure peace and prevent war," National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

    He added that the adoption of Armenia's new constitution is driven solely by national interests. "I think about Armenia's interests. And Armenia's interests mean having a constitution that gives no one a reason to see us as a threat in the region," he said.

    Alen Simonyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Constitution of Armenia territorial claims
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