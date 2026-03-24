Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Israel сonsiders extending state of emergency

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 13:50
    Israel сonsiders extending state of emergency

    Israel's government is weighing an extension of the state of emergency in the home front, initially declared Feb. 28, through April 14.

    Report informs via Israeli TV channel Kan12 that the proposal has been submitted to the Cabinet. If approved and communicated to the relevant Knesset committee, the extension will take effect.

    The emergency measures were enacted after the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on Feb. 28, which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Iran has since carried out strikes against Israel and targets in countries hosting US and their allies, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    state of emergency US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iranian strikes
    В Израиле рассматривают возможность продления режима ЧП

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