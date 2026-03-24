Israel сonsiders extending state of emergency
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 13:50
Israel's government is weighing an extension of the state of emergency in the home front, initially declared Feb. 28, through April 14.
Report informs via Israeli TV channel Kan12 that the proposal has been submitted to the Cabinet. If approved and communicated to the relevant Knesset committee, the extension will take effect.
The emergency measures were enacted after the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on Feb. 28, which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Iran has since carried out strikes against Israel and targets in countries hosting US and their allies, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.
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