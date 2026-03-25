Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Lin Jian: Beijing supports any steps to de-escalate Middle East tensions

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 13:36
    Lin Jian: Beijing supports any steps to de-escalate Middle East tensions

    China supports all measures aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East and initiating peace talks between the parties involved, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, Report informs, citing Associated Press.

    According to Lin, diplomacy is the only way to resolve the Middle East conflict.

    "A cease-fire and the end of hostilities are a top priority, and dialogue and negotiations are the only correct path," the spokesperson said.

    Lin noted that on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, that all parties should "use any opportunity and window for peace" to start negotiations as soon as possible.

    "We support any efforts that contribute to easing the situation and resuming dialogue," he added, responding to a question about Pakistan's role as a mediator between the US and Iran.

    Earlier reports said the United States hopes to hold talks with Iran this week, but Iranian authorities have not yet responded. According to Axios, the US sent Iran a 15-point proposal to end hostilities, but no reply has been received.

    Lin Jian Wang Yi US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Abbas Araghchi
    Lin Tszyan: Pekin Yaxın Şərqdə gərginliyi azaldacaq istənilən addımı dəstəkləyir
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