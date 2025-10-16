Kremlin: Trade war between China and US to affect entire world
- 16 October, 2025
- 14:39
The escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing will have an impact on the global economy, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs via Russian media.
"The trade war with China will inevitably affect the entire world and the global economy," he said.
