    Kremlin: Trade war between China and US to affect entire world

    Other countries
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 14:39
    Kremlin: Trade war between China and US to affect entire world

    The escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing will have an impact on the global economy, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs via Russian media.

    "The trade war with China will inevitably affect the entire world and the global economy," he said.

    Kremlin China United States trade war
    Kreml: Çin və ABŞ arasındakı ticarət müharibəsi bütün dünyaya təsir edəcək
    Кремль: Торговая война Китая и США окажет влияние на весь мир

