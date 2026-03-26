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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    JD Vance due to visit Hungary on April 7-8 ahead of key election

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    • 26 March, 2026
    • 14:00
    JD Vance due to visit Hungary on April 7-8 ahead of key election

    US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Hungary on April 7-8, ​two sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday, ‌ahead of what could be right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's toughest election since taking power in a 2010 landslide, Report informs via Reuters.

    Orban has been endorsed by ​US President Donald Trump.

    Reuters reported last week that Vance's ​trip was meant to be a show of support ⁠for Orban, who most polls suggest is trailing a ​center-right challenger ahead of an April 12 election.

    Plan for Vance's visit ​could still change due to developments linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran, one of the sources cautioned, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

    The ​visit would follow Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to ​Budapest in February to publicly back Orban, who is grappling with a ‌weak ⁠economy, an energy price shock and a rival seen as a viable alternative.

    Orban, one of Trump's closest allies in Europe, has long been at loggerheads with the EU over a range ​of issues, including ​Ukraine. Defying ⁠Brussels, he has maintained cordial ties with Moscow, refuses to send weapons to Ukraine, and says ​Kyiv can never join the European Union.

    Trump endorsed ​him ⁠last month, calling him "a truly strong and powerful Leader" in a social media post. On Tuesday, Trump posted another supportive statement ⁠on Truth ​Social, calling on Hungarians to "GET OUT ​AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBAN".

    JD Vance Viktor Orban US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Marco Rubio
    "Politico": Vens 7-8 apreldə Macarıstana səfər etməyi planlaşdırır
    Вэнс планирует посетить Венгрию 7–8 апреля

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