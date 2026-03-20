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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Israeli weapons factory torched in Czech Republic

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 19:52
    Israeli weapons factory torched in Czech Republic

    A facility linked to Israeli arms giant Elbit Systems has been set ablaze in the Czech Republic, with an underground group claiming responsibility, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    Czech authorities have launched an investigation as police said they were looking into "a possible terrorist link."

    Several buildings at the site, a joint operation involving a Czech company and Elbit Systems, were destroyed in the early morning attack.

    Elbit Systems describes itself as a key supplier of land and air weapons used by the Israeli military in its wars, including in Gaza and Iran.

    A group calling itself The Earthquake Faction said on Telegram: "The site is central to the European operations of Israel's biggest weapons producer. Now, it's in flames.

    "There is no time to beg the complicit international governments… we will take necessary action to quash their means to kill."

    Elbit Systems Escalation in Middle East
    Çexiyada İsraillə əlaqəli müdafiə sənayesi müəssisəsində yanğın baş verib
    В Чехии произошел пожар на оборонном предприятии, связанном с Израилем

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