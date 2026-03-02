Israeli strikes kill 10 in Beirut
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 09:58
At least 10 people were killed in Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Report informs referring to Al Hadath TV channel, citing sources.
Hezbollah parliamentary faction chairman Mohammed Raad was also reportedly killed in the attack.
Latest News
11:00
Photo
Azerbaijan attends UN forum on sustainable developmentBusiness
10:50
Afghan air force strikes military sites in PakistanOther countries
10:49
Israeli Health Ministry says 777 people hospitalized since start of operation against IranOther countries
10:45
Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closedRegion
10:41
ASCO's President Heydar Aliyev tanker departs on its first voyage after major overhaulInfrastructure
10:40
Photo
Around 60 foreigners evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in 24 hoursDomestic policy
10:32
IDF chief says campaign against Hezbollah to last several daysOther countries
10:06
Israeli air attacks on Lebanon kill at least 31, wound dozens more: Health MinistryOther countries
10:01